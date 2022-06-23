Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has acquired South Temple Tower, a 217,000-square-foot office property in Salt Lake City While the purchase price could not yet be learned, Salt Lake County had estimated its value at $539 million The...
AZ Big Media Logistics company KOAM has fully leased the 90,522-square-foot industrial property at 9310 South McKemy St, in Tempe, Ariz The company was represented in the lease by SIOR, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner of the...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $82 million, or $353,448/unit, for Foothill Ridge, a 232-unit apartment property in Upland, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from Virtu Investments of Larkspur, Calif, which had acquired it in 2018...
Crain’s New York Business Brooklyn, NY, investor Mendel Kaff has purchased two apartment buildings with 555 units in The Bronx, NY, for $169 million Kaff bought the properties from Lineage Properties of New York His Honeywell Towers LLC paid $105...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
ZMR Capital is aiming to acquire up to $2 billion of apartment properties over the next 12 months, up from the $13 billion of deals it completed over the past year It's doing that by broadening its geographic focus from its traditional markets, in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has sold the 274-unit Mark at Midtown Park apartment property in Dallas The local private equity firm sold the property to CVG Properties, a Scottsdale, Ariz, investment company The sales price was not disclosed...