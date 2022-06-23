Log In or Subscribe to read more
Associated Bank and Old National Bank each has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Carbon 31, a 403-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn The property, at 8100 31st Ave S, about 11 miles south of Minneapolis, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has acquired South Temple Tower, a 217,000-square-foot office property in Salt Lake City While the purchase price could not yet be learned, Salt Lake County had estimated its value at $539 million The...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Dallas Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for September on Blazing Trails, a three-building industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas USAA Real Estate is developing the property, with more than 580,000 square feet, at Mark IV Parkway and...
Bisnow Molto Properties is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 26 million square feet in Minooka, Ill, and Romeoville, Ill Minooka Ridge Business Park is being constructed at 1001 Midpoint Road in Minooka, about 50 miles...
Daily Herald Premier Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 438,750-square-foot industrial property in Elgin, Ill The Buffalo Grove, Ill, company is building the property at 2601 Mason Road, about 42 miles west of Chicago The property is being...
REJournalscom Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to lease 95,070 square feet of office space at Aon Center, a 27 million-sf office property in downtown Chicago The insurance company is leasing the space from the property’s owner, 601W Cos CBRE...
Dallas Morning News Prologis has plans to develop an eight-building business park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The San Francisco REIT is building the industrial property on a more than 64-acre development site on the George Bush Turnpike at...