Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Kinetic Development has sold Centerpointe Plaza, a 154,988-square-foot retail center in Colorado Springs, Colo, for $214 million, or $13808/sf The Phoenix company, which was represented by CBRE, sold the property to a private fund...
REJournalscom Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to lease 95,070 square feet of office space at Aon Center, a 27 million-sf office property in downtown Chicago The insurance company is leasing the space from the property’s owner, 601W Cos CBRE...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
Crain’s Chicago Business Macy’s has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot retail property at 9700 South Western Ave in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago CBRE brokered the lease The building, which has been...
Charlotte Business Journal Atlas Copco has agreed to fully lease a 294,092-square-foot industrial building at the Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Sweden-based manufacturing company is taking its space from Strategic Capital...
AZ Big Media Mohr Capital is planning to build Summit Business Park, a two-building industrial property with a combined 704,472 square feet in Surprise, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on a 4626-acre site at the intersection of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...