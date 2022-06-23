Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices, driven again by apartment properties, increased in May by 112 percent, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index The index reached a record 17616 last...
The hotel sector continues to improve, with revenue per available room reaching $11129 during the week through June 18, according to STR That’s 94 percent higher than it was during the same week in 2019 and breaks the previous record, set a...
AZ Big Media Logistics company KOAM has fully leased the 90,522-square-foot industrial property at 9310 South McKemy St, in Tempe, Ariz The company was represented in the lease by SIOR, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $4501 billion of commercial properties changed hands in May, up a mere 3 percent from the same period a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets, providing additional evidence that prospective...
REJournalscom Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to lease 95,070 square feet of office space at Aon Center, a 27 million-sf office property in downtown Chicago The insurance company is leasing the space from the property’s owner, 601W Cos CBRE...
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
CBRE is projecting the New York City hotel sector to reach pre-pandemic levels of performance by 2024 That would represent a sharp rebound as the city had imposed onerous restrictions during the pandemic that severely hampered the hotel sector But...