The Real Deal Innovo Property Group, which late last year had struck a deal to buy the 864,303-square-foot office building at 452 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan, hasn’t completed its purchase and lost its $35 million deposit Innovo was to have...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has paid $174 million, or $677,043/room, for the 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, RI The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property, constructed in 1969 on 10 acres on Goat Island, from New Jersey...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal A group of investors led by GNC Properties and Western Prime Holdings has paid $245 million, or $61454/sf, for the Mayhew Plaza Shopping Center, a 39,867-sqaure-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif The...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage has paid $255 million, or $16970/sf, for the 150,260-square-foot self-storage property at 12220 East Riggs Road in Chandler, Ariz The Ladera Ranch, Calif, company purchased the property from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has acquired South Temple Tower, a 217,000-square-foot office property in Salt Lake City While the purchase price could not yet be learned, Salt Lake County had estimated its value at $539 million The...
Clear Capital LLC has paid $82 million, or $353,448/unit, for Foothill Ridge, a 232-unit apartment property in Upland, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from Virtu Investments of Larkspur, Calif, which had acquired it in 2018...
Crain’s New York Business Brooklyn, NY, investor Mendel Kaff has purchased two apartment buildings with 555 units in The Bronx, NY, for $169 million Kaff bought the properties from Lineage Properties of New York His Honeywell Towers LLC paid $105...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...