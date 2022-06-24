Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $508 million of mortgage financing for the construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit apartment building in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Milwaukie, Ore The six-story building is being developed by Pahlisch Commercial of Bend,...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal A group of investors led by GNC Properties and Western Prime Holdings has paid $245 million, or $61454/sf, for the Mayhew Plaza Shopping Center, a 39,867-sqaure-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif The...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage has paid $255 million, or $16970/sf, for the 150,260-square-foot self-storage property at 12220 East Riggs Road in Chandler, Ariz The Ladera Ranch, Calif, company purchased the property from an...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
Associated Bank and Old National Bank each has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Carbon 31, a 403-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn The property, at 8100 31st Ave S, about 11 miles south of Minneapolis, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has acquired South Temple Tower, a 217,000-square-foot office property in Salt Lake City While the purchase price could not yet be learned, Salt Lake County had estimated its value at $539 million The...
AZ Big Media Logistics company KOAM has fully leased the 90,522-square-foot industrial property at 9310 South McKemy St, in Tempe, Ariz The company was represented in the lease by SIOR, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner of the...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...