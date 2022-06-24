Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...
Pyramid Cos has negotiated a five-year extension of the $430 million CMBS financing against its Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, NY The financing, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-DSTY, was facing...
Associated Bank and Old National Bank each has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Carbon 31, a 403-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn The property, at 8100 31st Ave S, about 11 miles south of Minneapolis, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $210 million of construction financing for the development of Ontario Ranch Business Park, a 168 million-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The three-year loan was provided by a national bank and will...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $871 million of financing against the Valley and Bloom apartment property in the New York City suburb of Montclair, NJ The seven-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...