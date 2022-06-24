Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Innovo Property Group, which late last year had struck a deal to buy the 864,303-square-foot office building at 452 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan, hasn’t completed its purchase and lost its $35 million deposit Innovo was to have...
Commercial Property Executive An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co will break ground soon for I-10 International, a four-building industrial property with 986,600 square feet in Tucson, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the $260 million project...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $65 million of mortgage financing against Skyline Lofts, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 10-year loan, which amortizes on a 30-year schedule,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $231 million CMBS loan against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, a pair of office buildings with 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan wasn’t paid off when it matured earlier this month A $126 million...
Pyramid Cos has negotiated a five-year extension of the $430 million CMBS financing against its Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, NY The financing, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-DSTY, was facing...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
Associated Bank and Old National Bank each has provided $325 million of financing for the construction of Carbon 31, a 403-unit apartment property in Bloomington, Minn The property, at 8100 31st Ave S, about 11 miles south of Minneapolis, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has acquired South Temple Tower, a 217,000-square-foot office property in Salt Lake City While the purchase price could not yet be learned, Salt Lake County had estimated its value at $539 million The...