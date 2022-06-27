Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $4501 billion of commercial properties changed hands in May, up a mere 3 percent from the same period a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets, providing additional evidence that prospective...
CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has raised $300 million for its US Logistics Fund II, reaching the fund’s cap When coupled with the $150 million that was raised through co-investment vehicles, the fund could have the...
Mitchell Resnick, a six-year veteran of Walker & Dunlop, who most recently served as senior vice president and treasurer of the brokerage company, has been named president of its alternative investment manager, Walker & Dunlop Investment...
CBRE Investment Management has completed raising $599 million of equity commitments for its CBRE Global Special Situations Fund and co-investment vehicles The closed-end fund, which had an initial target of $500 million, is the first by CBRE to...
London investment manager Legal & General Capital has committed an initial $500 million of capital to a venture it has formed with Ancora Partners LLC, a Durham, NC, developer, that will pursue life-sciences, research and development and...
Barings and Canvass Capital LLC have formed a venture that will have the capacity to invest up to $250 million of equity in the self-storage sector in coming years Barings, which has roughly $47 billion of real estate assets under management, and...
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
The New York investor has raised a total of $275 million of investor commitments, with $225 million of that for its latest value-add investment fund, and the remainder for a co-investment vehicle Its AION Value Add II LP will invest in workforce...