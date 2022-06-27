Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Ground is breaking this fall on Prose New Braunfels, a 378-unit apartment property in New Braunfels, Texas Alliance Residential Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, is developing the 14-building project on a 35-acre at 216 South...
Multi-Housing News A venture of MRP Realty and Barings has lined up $694 million of financing for the third phase of the Washington Gateway mixed-use complex in Washington, DC Santander Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by Eastdil Secured...
Capitalization rates - the returns that investors assume when pricing properties - could climb by 40 to 50 basis points in the coming years, impacting most every property sector, according to Capital Economics, a London research consultancy The...
Commercial Property Executive An affiliate of Lincoln Property Co will break ground soon for I-10 International, a four-building industrial property with 986,600 square feet in Tucson, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the $260 million project...
PCCP LLC has provided $508 million of mortgage financing for the construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit apartment building in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Milwaukie, Ore The six-story building is being developed by Pahlisch Commercial of Bend,...
Parkview Financial has provided $225 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 2225 3rd Ave North in Birmingham, Ala The loan is designed to allow the property’s owner, EPT Holdings LLC, an investor group...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Median monthly rents for apartments in Manhattan increased in May by 252 percent from last year to $4,000, a record level, according to brokerage Douglas Elliman Net effective average monthly rents,...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices, driven again by apartment properties, increased in May by 112 percent, according to the MSCI Real Assets Commercial Property Price Index The index reached a record 17616 last...