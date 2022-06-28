Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...
South Florida Business Journal Bachow Ventures is buying a 06-acre development site in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for a planned 47-story apartment building The local developer is buying the site, at 11 North Andrews Ave, from Jeansusan Inc of...
Charlotte Business Journal Fortius Capital Partners is converting a former minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis, NC, into an industrial property The Concord, NC, developer is starting work next month on the 700,000-square-foot property, which...
Orlando Business Journal A 178-unit apartment project with a 2,000-square-foot retail component has been proposed for Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a pair of development sites separated by...
Developers continue to plan apartment properties as permits for 185 million units across the nation were pulled during the first quarter That's more than any quarter since the start of 1986, when 195 million permits were pulled There's no guarantee...