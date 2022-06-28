Log In or Subscribe to read more
CarVal Investors, which last year originated $11 billion of loans, is hoping to fund a similar amount this year, despite the headwinds it and other alternative lenders are facing But the lender, like others, is facing some substantial challenges,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Asland Capital Partners and Pembroke Residential Holdings has lined up $100 million of financing, from a mix of low-income housing tax credits and state-issued housing bonds, for the...
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of TTI Capital has lined up $7529 million of financing for its purchase of The Travis, a 345-unit apartment property in suburban Dallas Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit arranged the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $40 million of financing against the 113-unit LL Hawkins Apartments and the neighboring Slabtown Marketplace in Portland, Ore The five-year loan with a fixed coupon was arranged by CBRE The property, at 1515 NW 21st...
South Florida Business Journal Bachow Ventures is buying a 06-acre development site in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for a planned 47-story apartment building The local developer is buying the site, at 11 North Andrews Ave, from Jeansusan Inc of...
Charlotte Business Journal Fortius Capital Partners is converting a former minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis, NC, into an industrial property The Concord, NC, developer is starting work next month on the 700,000-square-foot property, which...
Orlando Business Journal A 178-unit apartment project with a 2,000-square-foot retail component has been proposed for Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a pair of development sites separated by...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...