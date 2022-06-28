Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
Charlotte Business Journal Fortius Capital Partners is converting a former minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis, NC, into an industrial property The Concord, NC, developer is starting work next month on the 700,000-square-foot property, which...
Orlando Business Journal A 178-unit apartment project with a 2,000-square-foot retail component has been proposed for Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a pair of development sites separated by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...
South Florida Business Journal Bayside Office Center LLC has bought The Crossroads, a 34,901-square-foot retail building in Miami for $185 million, or about $53007/sf The Sunrise, Fla, company acquired the property from the estate of Louis M Jepeway...
South Florida Business Journal CDS International Holdings has bought the 54,765-square-foot office building that’s fully leased to Bank of America in Delray Beach, Fla, for $25 million, or about $45650/sf An affiliate of Cole Real Estate...
Developers continue to plan apartment properties as permits for 185 million units across the nation were pulled during the first quarter That's more than any quarter since the start of 1986, when 195 million permits were pulled There's no guarantee...