South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed developing a 114-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The project has been proposed for a 203-acre development site, at 1001 SE 11th St, about two blocks from a Metrorail station Plans...
Dallas Morning News Archway Properties has started construction on the Royal 114 industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Houston developer is building the four-building property, with more than 429,000 square feet, along State...
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...
Austin Business Journal Work is expected to start soon on the second phase of the Whisper 35 industrial property in San Marcos, Texas The latest phase calls for three buildings totaling 314,938 sf Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2023...
South Florida Business Journal Bachow Ventures is buying a 06-acre development site in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for a planned 47-story apartment building The local developer is buying the site, at 11 North Andrews Ave, from Jeansusan Inc of...
Charlotte Business Journal Fortius Capital Partners is converting a former minor league baseball stadium in Kannapolis, NC, into an industrial property The Concord, NC, developer is starting work next month on the 700,000-square-foot property, which...
Orlando Business Journal A 178-unit apartment project with a 2,000-square-foot retail component has been proposed for Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The project is being planned for a pair of development sites separated by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Interlock, a 305,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, has been brought to the sales market SJC Ventures owns the property, which is expected to sell for $2135 million, or $700/sf...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of American Realty Advisors has paid $1013 million, or about $380,827/unit, for the 266-unit Addison Lake Bryan apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Los Angeles investor purchased the four-story complex from...