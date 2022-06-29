Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $963 million, or $563,157/unit, for the Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, Mass The Denver investment manager bought the property from...
SL Green Realty Corp has partnered with a group of institutional investors from South Korea and Israel on its $445 million, or $1,320/sf, purchase of the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The group funded its...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its 25 percent stake in Gloucester Premium Outlets, a 376,967-square-foot outlet center in the Philadelphia suburb of Blackwood, NJ The Philadelphia company received a total of $354 million for its stake, valuing the...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has bought the 99-unit Grand Adams apartment property in Hoboken, NJ, for $567 million, or $572,727/unit JLL Capital Markets arranged PCCP’s equity investment in the deal...
An affiliate of Hampshire Properties has purchased the 276-unit Mansion at Bala apartment property in Philadelphia The Brooklyn, NY, affiliate, Rose Valley Capital, bought the 12-year-old property from Winther Investment Inc of Houston It funded the...
DB Capital Management has paid $2455 million, or $164,765/unit, for Gardens on Paris, a 149-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Playa Vista, Calif, investment manager, which has about $500 million of assets under management, bought the...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has acquired the 175-room Cambria Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Grapevine, Texas, company bought the property, at 2104 East State Highway 114, from an unidentified seller The purchase price also...
Dallas Morning News BentallGreenOak has bought three industrial buildings with more than 1 million square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport It acquired the warehouse and distribution buildings from a venture of Perot Development...