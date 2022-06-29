Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has offered to purchase, at a discount, the two loans totaling $1121 million against its Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, and Southpark Mall in suburban Richmond, Va The...
REBusiness Online EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $963 million, or $563,157/unit, for the Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, Mass The Denver investment manager bought the property from...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...
Pennsylvania REIT has sold its 25 percent stake in Gloucester Premium Outlets, a 376,967-square-foot outlet center in the Philadelphia suburb of Blackwood, NJ The Philadelphia company received a total of $354 million for its stake, valuing the...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has bought the 99-unit Grand Adams apartment property in Hoboken, NJ, for $567 million, or $572,727/unit JLL Capital Markets arranged PCCP’s equity investment in the deal...
An affiliate of Hampshire Properties has purchased the 276-unit Mansion at Bala apartment property in Philadelphia The Brooklyn, NY, affiliate, Rose Valley Capital, bought the 12-year-old property from Winther Investment Inc of Houston It funded the...
CarVal Investors, which last year originated $11 billion of loans, is hoping to fund a similar amount this year, despite the headwinds it and other alternative lenders are facing But the lender, like others, is facing some substantial challenges,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Asland Capital Partners and Pembroke Residential Holdings has lined up $100 million of financing, from a mix of low-income housing tax credits and state-issued housing bonds, for the...