Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal TA Realty has bought the 212,000-square-foot industrial building at 11540 Cordage St in Charlotte, NC, for $37 million, or about $17453/sf The Boston company acquired the property from Childress Klein Properties of...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Max Profesorske of Lakewood, NJ, has sold a pair of apartment properties with a combined 168 units in Hollywood, Fla, for $225 million The buyers are affiliates of North Point Management Corp of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Butters Construction & Development has sold the 68,389-square-foot retail building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1825 million, or about $26686/sf The Coconut Creek, Fla, company sold the property, which...
Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...
Dallas Morning News Core5 Industrial Partners is developing a two-building business park with more than 600,000 square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial property on Bear Creek...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Newgard Development Group has lined up $170 million of construction financing for the Lofty condominium project in Miami Work is expected to start soon on the property, which will be built on 162 acres...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed developing a 114-unit apartment complex in Hialeah, Fla The project has been proposed for a 203-acre development site, at 1001 SE 11th St, about two blocks from a Metrorail station Plans...
Dallas Morning News Archway Properties has started construction on the Royal 114 industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Houston developer is building the four-building property, with more than 429,000 square feet, along State...
Austin Business Journal JCI Residential LLC is building a 100-unit apartment project at 6416 North Lamar Blvd in Austin, Texas It’s not known when construction will start The project is being built behind a former Threadgill’s...