Dallas Business Journal H-E-B has unveiled plans to add 325,000 square feet of space to its Temple, Texas, distribution center The San Antonio grocery store chain wants to build an automated frozen distribution line that will create more than 100...
Dallas Morning News Core5 Industrial Partners is developing a two-building business park with more than 600,000 square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the industrial property on Bear Creek...
Sundance Bay has paid $465 million, or $184,524/unit, for the 252-unit Port Royale apartment complex in Sierra Vista, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property, on 13 acres at 1201 North Colombo Ave, from Element Property Co of...
The Real Deal The venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft that bought the 30-story building at 55 Broad St in Manhattan’s financial district intends to convert it into 517 apartment units The venture agreed to purchase the...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
REBusiness Online EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $963 million, or $563,157/unit, for the Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square section of Charlestown, Mass The Denver investment manager bought the property from...
SL Green Realty Corp has partnered with a group of institutional investors from South Korea and Israel on its $445 million, or $1,320/sf, purchase of the 337,000-square-foot office building at 450 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan The group funded its...
Dallas Morning News Archway Properties has started construction on the Royal 114 industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Houston developer is building the four-building property, with more than 429,000 square feet, along State...
San Antonio Business Journal Orion Real Estate Partners has bought the 180-unit Remington Ranch apartment property in San Antonio The Los Angeles private real estate company plans to invest $26 million on renovations to the three-story property, at...