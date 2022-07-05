Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ellington Management bought the B-pieces of two CMBS conduit transactions with a balance of $295 billion during the first half of the year, giving it the largest volume of B-pieces for the period Meanwhile, Prima Capital was the most active retainer...
AZ Big Media Hines has received approvals from the Tempe City Council to construct 250 Rio, a 216,000-square-foot office property in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer is building the property between Ash Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway, on the...
REJournalscom Axiom Engineered Systems has agreed to fully lease the 123,000-square-foot industrial and office property at 14898 Koehn Road in Capac, Mich, about 55 miles north of Detroit The automotive company was represented by Avison Young Lee...
Healthy CMBS issuance this year through May was enough to push volume to $4718 billion for the first half, up a tad from the $4626 billion during the same period a year ago Conduit issuance volume was up nearly 5 percent, while issuance of...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
Houston Business Journal Cheniere Energy Inc has agreed to lease 151,490 square feet of office space at Texas Tower, a 47-story office building that opened recently in downtown Houston The liquified natural gas company will occupy floors 12 through...
Developers continue to plan apartment properties as permits for 185 million units across the nation were pulled during the first quarter That's more than any quarter since the start of 1986, when 195 million permits were pulled There's no guarantee...
Dallas Morning News Construction Specialties Platform Holdings has agreed to lease 153,150 square feet of industrial space at 2340 Interstate 35 West Service Road in Denton, Texas ML Realty Partners is the...
Capitalization rates - the returns that investors assume when pricing properties - could climb by 40 to 50 basis points in the coming years, impacting most every property sector, according to Capital Economics, a London research consultancy The...