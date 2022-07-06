Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ellington Management bought the B-pieces of two CMBS conduit transactions with a balance of $295 billion during the first half of the year, giving it the largest volume of B-pieces for the period Meanwhile, Prima Capital was the most active retainer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space that was leased in Manhattan increased in the second quarter by 608 percent when compared with a year ago, to 732 million square feet, according to Colliers That bought leasing...
The two shopping malls that had backed the $14117 million of mortgage financing securitized through WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, carry a combined appraised value of only $11828 million It's likely the transaction will get hit with...
Healthy CMBS issuance this year through May was enough to push volume to $4718 billion for the first half, up a tad from the $4626 billion during the same period a year ago Conduit issuance volume was up nearly 5 percent, while issuance of...
The Real Deal Two Kings Real Estate has bought the 226-room Holiday Inn Hotel in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $803 million, or $335,309/room Watermark Lodging Trust sold the property, at 125 West 36th St, which has been struggling...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has offered to purchase, at a discount, the two loans totaling $1121 million against its Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, and Southpark Mall in suburban Richmond, Va The...
Developers continue to plan apartment properties as permits for 185 million units across the nation were pulled during the first quarter That's more than any quarter since the start of 1986, when 195 million permits were pulled There's no guarantee...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $12138 million CMBS loan that Hull Property Group had assumed when it purchased the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla, no longer amortizes It’s not yet known how much Hull, of Augusta, Ga,...