South Florida Business Journal Plans have been submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials for a proposed 224-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The applicant for the project is listed as Jonathan Bell of...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Work has started on a 350-unit apartment project in Midtown Atlanta’s Arts District A venture that includes Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America is building the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has bought the Meridian Office Center, a 131,680-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $22669/sf Ivy Realty sold the...
Orlando Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has sold the 372-unit Elan Ruby Lake apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $1535 million, or about $412,634/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, at 9950 Elan Circle, to an...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...