Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer LaserShip has signed a lease to fully occupy Stonecroft Industrial Center, a 105,000-square-foot warehouse property in Chantilly, Va, about 27 miles west of Washington, DC The Vienna, Va, e-commerce parcel carrier will move 100...
CMBS special servicing volumes continued to decline in June, falling by 494 percent when compared with May, to $2925 billion, according to Trepp Inc That improvement is in contrast to the volume of delinquencies, which had increased by $277 million...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent increased last month by $277 million to $1914 billion, marking only the second monthly increase in volume since June 2020, according to Trepp Inc It also was the first monthly increase...
Ellington Management bought the B-pieces of two CMBS conduit transactions with a balance of $295 billion during the first half of the year, giving it the largest volume of B-pieces for the period Meanwhile, Prima Capital was the most active retainer...
AZ Big Media Hines has received approvals from the Tempe City Council to construct 250 Rio, a 216,000-square-foot office property in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer is building the property between Ash Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway, on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of office space that was leased in Manhattan increased in the second quarter by 608 percent when compared with a year ago, to 732 million square feet, according to Colliers That brought leasing...
REJournalscom Axiom Engineered Systems has agreed to fully lease the 123,000-square-foot industrial and office property at 14898 Koehn Road in Capac, Mich, about 55 miles north of Detroit The automotive company was represented by Avison Young Lee...
Healthy CMBS issuance this year through May was enough to push volume to $4718 billion for the first half, up a tad from the $4626 billion during the same period a year ago Conduit issuance volume was up nearly 5 percent, while issuance of...
Sales volume in the small-capitalization property market has started to slow, according to Boxwood Means, with $57 billion of properties changing hands That compares with a quarterly average pace of $865 billion last year, when sales volume was up...