Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Lake Mary, Fla The project has been proposed for a 595-acre development site near Interstate 4 and State Road 417, less than two miles from the...
Denver Business Journal Oak Coast Properties has paid $895 million, or $372,916/unit, for the Camber, a 240-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the three-story property from its developer LMC, a subsidiary of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Hamilton Zanze and DCA Partners has bought the Residences at Waterstone, a 255-unit multifamily property in Pikesville, Md The seller and purchase price were not known Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Multi-Housing News Blue Diamond Equities has purchased The Sterling, a 128-unit apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ, for $518 million, or $404,687/unit River Rock Capital sold the 15-story property, at 2055 Center Ave, in a deal brokered by Cushman...
Tides Equities has paid $40 million, or $227,272/unit, for Las Brisas de Cheyenne, a 176-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the residential complex from Epic Investments of Toronto, which had acquired it in 2020...
Dallas Morning News A recently formed venture between PHP Capital Partners and CapRock Partners has made its first purchase, buying an industrial property with more than 95,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of Dallas The...
Positive Investments Inc has paid $385 million, or $276,978/unit, for the 139-unit Mountainview Venture Apartments in Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management company purchased the property from Venture Property Management of Encino,...
California News Cannae Partners has paid $328 million, or $25711/sf, for the 127,574-square-foot research and development property at 275 South Hillview Drive in Milpitas, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from Analog Devices,...