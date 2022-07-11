Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company linked to Northridge has paid $192 million, or about $13926/sf, for a 137,872-square-foot warehouse in Hialeah, Fla The Wakefield, Mass, e-commerce company acquired the industrial property...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Bay, a 363-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The local developer is planning the 28-story project for a 215-acre site at 16375 Biscanye Blvd, which it...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gladstone Commercial Corp has sold the 60,568-square-foot office building at 1395 University Blvd in Jupiter, Fla, for $19 million, or about $31370/sf The McLean, Va, company sold the property to an...
South Florida Business Journal CedarSt Cos has filed an application with the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a 220-unit apartment property in that South Florida city The Chicago company has proposed building the 12-story...
New York YIMBY A venture that includes L+M Development Partners is building the Bronx Point mixed-use project in the Bronx, NY The venture, which also includes Type A Projects and BronxWorks, recently topped out the project’s first phase It...
REBusiness Online SWC Development Partners has broken ground on a 135,896-square-foot industrial property in the Skyway Business Park in Surprise, Ariz The South Dakota company is building the property at 11701 North 132nd Ave, about 20 miles west...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Lake Mary, Fla The project has been proposed for a 595-acre development site near Interstate 4 and State Road 417, less than two miles from the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc is buying Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the buzz is that the two-building property is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...