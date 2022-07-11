Log In or Subscribe to read more
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
Dallas Morning News Alliance Residential has plans to build a 336-unit apartment property in Melissa, Texas, about 39 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Scottsdale, Ariz, company wants to develop the 10-building property at US 75 and West...
Dallas Morning News Carolina Beverage Group will lease a nearly 500,000-square-foot warehouse that’s currently under construction in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, dubbed Alliance Center North 9, will serve as a bottling plant and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shopoff Realty Investments has paid $463 million for 141 acres of land at Westminster Mall in Southern California, in a deal that includes the retail property’s vacant Sears department store The...
REBusinessOnline The Frankforter Group has bought the 319-unit Regard at Medical Center apartment property in Houston for an undisclosed price The seller was not known The property was valued last year at $4665 million, according to a recent...
The entitlement period of industrial developments in 15 of the country's largest markets is an average of 1058 months so far this year, according to Newmark That compares to 2019, when it took an average of 807 months Completions in those markets...
Dallas Morning News Tabania Group has bought Cedar Hill Crossing, a 187,770-square-foot retail property in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 16 miles southwest of Dallas Zamir Equities sold the property at 420-436 North US Highway 67 The sales price was not...
Yield PRO Thompson Thrift Residential has brokered the sale of The Retreat, a 324-unit apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property was...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...