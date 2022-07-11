Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Bay, a 363-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The local developer is planning the 28-story project for a 215-acre site at 16375 Biscanye Blvd, which it...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $7572 million of construction financing for the first phase of the One River apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing A venture of OKO Group and Cain...
South Florida Business Journal CedarSt Cos has filed an application with the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a 220-unit apartment property in that South Florida city The Chicago company has proposed building the 12-story...
REBusiness Online SWC Development Partners has broken ground on a 135,896-square-foot industrial property in the Skyway Business Park in Surprise, Ariz The South Dakota company is building the property at 11701 North 132nd Ave, about 20 miles west...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Lake Mary, Fla The project has been proposed for a 595-acre development site near Interstate 4 and State Road 417, less than two miles from the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Multi-Housing News Blue Diamond Equities has purchased The Sterling, a 128-unit apartment property in Fort Lee, NJ, for $518 million, or $404,687/unit River Rock Capital sold the 15-story property, at 2055 Center Ave, in a deal brokered by Cushman...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck is planning to construct a two-building office property with a combined 15 million square feet at 655 West Madison St in Chicago But before breaking ground, the developer is seeking to...
Austin Business Journal Impact Developers is building a 318-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer is constructing the multi-building property at 11815 Kilmarnoch Lane It will...