Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY A venture of Gilbane Development Co, Hudson Cos and Mutual Housing Association of New York has completed the first building at The Peninsula, a 740-unit residential complex in the Bronx, NY The 183-unit building, dubbed Peninsula 1B,...
A total of 33 million square feet of cold-storage space was under development in the second quarter, according to CBRE That dwarfs the 300,000 sf of space developed for all of 2019 The Dallas commercial real estate services and investment company...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is planning to bring a large mixed-use complex featuring more than 600 residential units to Dacula, Ga, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta The Dallas developer has proposed the project for 107...
South Florida Business Journal El Tablon Investments has sold the Kendall Market Place, a 62,414-square-foot retail property in Miami for $3271 million, or about $52408/sf A company managed by James Resnick, a Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investor,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Blue Magma Residential and Cantex Partners Holdings has sold the Park at Sheffield Apartments in Miami for $3642 million, or about $116,731/unit Blue Magma, of Tampa, Fla, and Cantex, of Miami, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 65,005-square-foot warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $30382/sf The Chicago industrial REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Top Shipping...
REBusiness Online Ashley Capital has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 780,000 square feet in Sturtevant, Wis The New York investor is building the properties at 10501-11201 Enterprise Way, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee Each...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Terreno Realty Corp has paid $20 million, or about $34963/sf, for a 57,203-square-foot industrial building at 8050 NW 90th St in Medley, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company acquired the warehouse from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Baywood Hotels has purchased the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Miami Airport West Hotel for $1885 million, or about $131,818/room The local company acquired the 143-room property, which sits on...