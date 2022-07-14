Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIM Group has provided $204 million of financing for the construction of the Central Station mixed-use development in downtown Phoenix A development group comprised of Medistar Corp, GMH Communities and a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management...
The Real Deal Pontegadea has agreed to buy a 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in Manhattan’s Financial District for about $500 million, or $1 million/unit Carmel Partners is selling the 64-story building, which opened in 2019 The San...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Harvest Station, a 204-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Riggs and Gary roads, about 40 miles southeast of...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided a $995 million construction loan for an apartment project that’s under construction in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla Richman Group of Cos broke ground on the 396-unit project in April It’s...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Butters Construction & Development has lined up $67 million of construction financing for the development of a 509,000-square-foot industrial project in Miami The...
REBusiness Online Metropolitan Holdings has received approvals to build a 298-unit apartment property at the intersection of South Arlington Road and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, Ohio, about 45 miles south of Cleveland The Columbus, Ohio,...
The Real Deal Meadow Partners has paid $288 million, or $13 million/sf, for 95 Morton St, a 220,000-square-foot office building in the West Village section of Manhattan The New York company bought the property from RFR Realty, also of New York,...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris is developing the latest phase of the Legacy Union office property in Charlotte, NC The project, dubbed 600 South Tryon, will stand 24 stories and have 415,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 sf of...
New York YIMBY A venture of Gilbane Development Co, Hudson Cos and Mutual Housing Association of New York has completed the first building at The Peninsula, a 740-unit residential complex in the Bronx, NY The 183-unit building, dubbed Peninsula 1B,...