The Real Deal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $1317 million, or $439/sf, for a 300,000-sf office building at 200 Metro Blvd in Nutley, NJ Prism Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by Eastdil Secured The...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...
Dallas Business Journal Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 10 class-B industrial buildings totaling 226,663 square feet in Euless, Texas, about seven miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were...
InBusinessPHXcom BKM Capital Partners has paid $3835 million, or $25065/sf, for Mesa Ridge Business Park, a seven-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from an...
The Real Deal Pontegadea has agreed to buy a 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in Manhattan’s Financial District for about $500 million, or $1 million/unit Carmel Partners is selling the 64-story building, which opened in 2019 The San...
The Real Deal Meadow Partners has paid $288 million, or $13 million/sf, for 95 Morton St, a 220,000-square-foot office building in the West Village section of Manhattan The New York company bought the property from RFR Realty, also of New York,...
Trion Properties has paid $5765 million, or about $194,108/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 297 units in Savannah, Ga Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the West Hollywood, Calif, multifamily investor and the...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...