The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...
A total of 33 million square feet of cold-storage space was under development in the second quarter, according to CBRE That dwarfs the 300,000 sf of space developed for all of 2019 The Dallas commercial real estate services and investment company...
The entitlement period of industrial developments in 15 of the country's largest markets is an average of 1058 months so far this year, according to Newmark That compares to 2019, when it took an average of 807 months Completions in those markets...
Houston Chronicle Bechtel plans to move out of 3000 Post Oak, a 441,523-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The Reston, Va, engineering and construction company has been fully leasing the property for more than 40 years Its...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco was 183 percent in the first quarter, the highest rate ever recorded, according to Colliers It’s the eight consecutive quarter in which the...
Commercial Observer LaserShip has signed a lease to fully occupy Stonecroft Industrial Center, a 105,000-square-foot warehouse property in Chantilly, Va, about 27 miles west of Washington, DC The Vienna, Va, e-commerce parcel carrier will move 100...
CMBS special servicing volumes continued to decline in June, falling by 494 percent when compared with May, to $2925 billion, according to Trepp Inc That improvement is in contrast to the volume of delinquencies, which had increased by $277 million...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent increased last month by $277 million to $1914 billion, marking only the second monthly increase in volume since June 2020, according to Trepp Inc It also was the first monthly increase...