Commercial Observer Dantes Community Partners has paid $139 million, or $191,197/unit, for the 727-unit Verona at Landover Hills apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Landover, Md The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Lions Group has unveiled plans to build a 675-unit apartment project above a city-owned parking garage in Miami The 55-story project, dubbed M Tower, would be built on top of the eight-story structure at 56 and 70 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Fisher Brothers Management is filing plans to build a 308-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The project...
Charlotte Business Journal Terwilliger Pappas has started work on Solis LoSo, a 310-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The six-story property is being built on a 36-acre development site at 4312 Yancey Road in the city’s South End...
A venture of Middleburg Communities and Stockbridge Capital Group has paid $1005 million, or $335,000/unit, for the 300-unit Indigo Champions Ridge apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Davenport, Fla The venture bought the recently...
Dallas Business Journal Boulder Peak Capital has sold Bowery Park, a 65,477-square-foot retail and office property in Highland Park, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The local company sold the property, which sits on 617 acres at 2570...
Albion Residential has paid $56 million, or $222,222/unit, for Campus Crossings, a 252-unit apartment property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and development company purchased the property from ApexOne Investment Partners of...
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...