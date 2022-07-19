Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Hayes Co has inked an industrial lease for 712,900 square feet at 1285 Akron Way in Forney, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas The logistics and fulfillment company was represented in the deal by Paladin Partners...
REJournalscom The Opus Group has broken ground on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot industrial property in Apple Valley, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 6175 147th St,...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
Commercial Property Executive CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on the Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Dayton, Minn It is being constructed at 11500 Lawndale Lane North,...
The Manhattan office market had 976,000 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to a recent report from CBRE, but the Downtown submarket continues to struggle In fact, Downtown has experienced negative absorption in nine...
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...