The Opus Group has opened 19Nineteen Mile High, a 277-unit apartment property in Denver The Minnetonka, Minn, developer broke ground on the property, at 550 West 19th Ave, in April 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $10979 million of Fannie Mae financing for Acacia Capital Corp’s $20425 million, or $510,625/unit, purchase of Overlook at Lakemont, a 400-unit apartment property in...
Varde Partners has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 82-room Inn at Rancho Santa Fe boutique resort in the Southern California town of Rancho Santa Fe Sonnenblick-Eichner Co arranged the loan, which helped fund the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellco Credit Union has provided $255 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $420 million of financing against a portfolio of 30 hotels with 3,792 rooms owned by MCR Hotels Wells Fargo, BMO Harris and Bank of America provided $370 million of senior financing, while...
REJournalscom The Opus Group has broken ground on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot industrial property in Apple Valley, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 6175 147th St,...
PNC Bank has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 390-unit Resia Old Cutler apartment property in Miami The property is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, at Old Cutler Road and Southwest 107th...
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has paid $759 million for a 13-acre development site at 1150 NE 125th St in North Miami, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment property An affiliate of LeaseFlorida of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the...