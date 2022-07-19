Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $10979 million of Fannie Mae financing for Acacia Capital Corp’s $20425 million, or $510,625/unit, purchase of Overlook at Lakemont, a 400-unit apartment property in...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $245 million of financing for the construction of a 148-room hotel that will be dually branded as a Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Ariz EKN Development, a Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the...
Varde Partners has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 82-room Inn at Rancho Santa Fe boutique resort in the Southern California town of Rancho Santa Fe Sonnenblick-Eichner Co arranged the loan, which helped fund the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bellco Credit Union has provided $255 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $420 million of financing against a portfolio of 30 hotels with 3,792 rooms owned by MCR Hotels Wells Fargo, BMO Harris and Bank of America provided $370 million of senior financing, while...
PNC Bank has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 390-unit Resia Old Cutler apartment property in Miami The property is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, at Old Cutler Road and Southwest 107th...
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $7475 million of financing for the construction of the 348-room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga Concord Hospitality Enterprises of Raleigh, NC, is developing the 11-story hotel at...
Omni Smart Living has lined up $736 million of financing against a pair of age-restricted residential properties with a combined 328 units in North Olmsted, Ohio The Solon, Ohio, company is using the three-year loan, which was provided through a...