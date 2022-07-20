Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
MF Asset Management has paid $539 million, or $179,069/unit, for Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from SB Pacific Group of Berkeley, Calif, in a...
Onyx Partners has paid $558 million, or $166,071/unit, for the 336-unit Lumiere apartment property in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, La The Lakewood, NJ, investor led by Jeremy Y Rieder bought the property, at 3301 West Esplanade Ave North, a...
Schnitzer Properties has paid $2898 million, or $17748/sf, for Chandler Pavilions, a 163,286-square-foot retail center in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which was represented by...
REBusiness Online Carter Funds has paid $929 million, or $286,728/unit, for Riverstone at Owings Mills, a 324-unit apartment property in Owings Mills, Md Continental Realty Corp sold the 10-building property, which the Baltimore company had...
Olympus Property Co has sold Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, multifamily investor sold the two-building complex to an unidentified New York investment manager in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Commercial Observer Dantes Community Partners has paid $139 million, or $191,197/unit, for the 727-unit Verona at Landover Hills apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Landover, Md The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Atlantic Cos has bought the 18-story office building at 100 Edgewood Ave SE in Atlanta for $295 million, or about $9641/sf Parkway Properties sold the 306,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1962 and is...