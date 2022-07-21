Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $1523 million of financing to help fund the purchase of Rise Melrose, a 96-unit apartment property in Phoenix An affiliate of EZ Real Estate of Seattle acquired the...
Commercial Observer Alexander Wang has signed a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at 11 Fulton St in lower Manhattan The 128,123-sf property, which was built in 1983, is now fully leased The fashion designer is moving its global headquarters from...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $120 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of ZG Capital Partners and Rialto Capital Management, of the 129,000-square-foot office building at 45 East 53rd St in midtown Manhattan The...
JLL Capital Markets has provided $7672 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 638-unit Hamilton Point on Egypt Lake apartment property in Tampa, Fla The 10-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, allowed the property’s owner, Covenant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $10979 million of Fannie Mae financing for Acacia Capital Corp’s $20425 million, or $510,625/unit, purchase of Overlook at Lakemont, a 400-unit apartment property in...