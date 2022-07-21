Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $267 million mortgage that Wells Fargo Bank had provided for 450 Park Ave, a 337,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan that a venture of SL Green Realty Corp and a group of South Korean...
Bank OZK and AvalonBay Communities have provided $943 million of financing for the construction of a 189-unit apartment property in San Francisco’s East Bay suburb of Pleasant Hill, Calif Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided senior debt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $6664 million CMBS loan against the Shops at Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing retail properties in Austin, Texas, and McAllen, Texas, respectively, has transferred once again to special servicing The loan,...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE Investment Management has provided $1523 million of financing to help fund the purchase of Rise Melrose, a 96-unit apartment property in Phoenix An affiliate of EZ Real Estate of Seattle acquired the...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...