Triangle Business Journal Bradford Shops, a 70,000-square-foot retail property in Cary, NC, has been sold for $422 million, or about $60286/sf Affiliates of National Real Estate Management Corp of St Louis bought the shopping center from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal OTO Development has bought the 125-room DoubleTree Beach Resort by Hilton Hotel Tampa Bay – North Redington Beach for an undisclosed price An affiliate of Hall Development Corp sold the hotel and was represented in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital and Big Cypress Capital has sold The Avenues at Atherton, a 31,000-square-foot adaptive-reuse retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $2075 million, or about $66935/sf An undisclosed alternative...
South Florida Business Journal Mlab International LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The local developer has proposed the 103,819-square-foot project for a 16,706-sf development...
South Florida Business Journal A company affiliated with Snapbox Self Storage has bought the 113,242-square-foot self-storage facility at 15025 NE 18th Ave in North Miami Beach, Fla The Philadelphia self-storage operator purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal DJK Capital Management has bought The Commons at Royal Palm, a 165,064-square-foot retail property in Royal Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $20598/sf The Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the center from...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Extra Space Storage has paid $2912 million, or about $25087/sf, for a pair of nearby self-storage facilities with a combined 116,076 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla Affiliates of InContext Advisors...
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Multi-Housing News Local developer Dean Kirkland Development has sold the 134th Street Lofts, a 124-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash, for $388 million, or $312,903/unit The buyer could not yet be learned Kidder Mathews brokered the deal...