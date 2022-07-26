Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Lendlease has broken ground on the 30 Van Ness mixed-use project in San Francisco The New York developer is building the $11 billion project at 30 Van Ness Ave It will have 333 condominium units and 290,000 square feet of office...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal Savanna has unveiled plans for Olara Residences, a three-building residential property in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company plans to build the property on a 182-acre site at 1919 and 1911 North Flagler Drive...
Houston Business Chronicle JBL Asset Management has bought the Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot retail property in Humble, Texas JLL brokered the deal for the unidentified seller The sales price was not disclosed Humblewood Shopping...
Houston Business Journal Laye Capital Investments has bought the 312-unit Ranch at Sienna apartment property in Missouri City, Texas, about 235 miles southwest of downtown Houston The local real estate investor purchased the complex, at 8811 Sienna...
Dallas Business Journal CanTex Illinois Partners has bought a pair of warehouse properties totaling 224,000 square feet in Dallas The local investor acquired the industrial buildings, at 3912 and 4012 Illinois Ave, from Longview Equity LLC of...
San Antonio Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is getting ready to start work on the second phase of its CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The industrial property is being built on 36 acres at 4235 Milling Road The latest phase will consist of...