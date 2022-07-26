Log In or Subscribe to read more
The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco increased to 199 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers That's the highest vacancy rate ever recorded in the city and the ninth consecutive quarter in which it's climbed...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal Savanna has unveiled plans for Olara Residences, a three-building residential property in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company plans to build the property on a 182-acre site at 1919 and 1911 North Flagler Drive...
The Real Deal Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Amazoncom Inc are backing out of recently signed office leases in Manhattan Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is opting out of a lease for an additional 300,000 square feet at 770...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Construction is underway on the Seaport 16 Trade Center industrial project in Bryan County, Ga, about 30 miles from the Port of Savannah The multi-building project is being built on a 797-acre site in Ellabell, Ga, near...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kite Realty Group has bought the 68,983-square-foot Palms Plaza shopping center in Boca Raton, Fla, for $3575 million, or about $51825/sf The Indianapolis REIT acquired the retail property, which sits...