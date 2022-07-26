Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Lendlease has broken ground on the 30 Van Ness mixed-use project in San Francisco The New York developer is building the $11 billion project at 30 Van Ness Ave It will have 333 condominium units and 290,000 square feet of office...
Charlotte Business Journal AS Colour has agreed to fully lease a 240,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The New Zealand-based apparel manufacturer is taking its space at 11109 Quality Drive, which was developed by Charland Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has bought Midtown 205, a 260-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $88 million, or about $338,462/unit The Charleston, SC, company acquired the five-story property from CWS Capital of...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal Savanna has unveiled plans for Olara Residences, a three-building residential property in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company plans to build the property on a 182-acre site at 1919 and 1911 North Flagler Drive...
Dallas Morning News Woods Capital has plans to add 228 apartment units to the 50-story Santander Tower in downtown Dallas The local developer’s plan involves redeveloping about a dozen of the building’s floors It will have a mix of one-...
A venture of Trident Development and North American Development Group has sold the 246-unit Rush Creek Apartments in Maple Grove, Minn, for $7375 million, or $299,796/unit Trident, of St Cloud, Minn, and North American Development, of West Palm...
San Antonio Business Journal Jackson-Shaw is getting ready to start work on the second phase of its CenterPoint Logistics Park in San Antonio The industrial property is being built on 36 acres at 4235 Milling Road The latest phase will consist of...