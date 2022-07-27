Log In or Subscribe to read more
Amazoncom Inc, which had been planning six office buildings in downtown Bellevue, Wash, is reconsidering those plans, according to a report in GeekWire The end result is that it will change how it designs building interiors The e-commerce giant is...
The vacancy rate for office properties in San Francisco increased to 199 percent in the second quarter, according to Colliers That's the highest vacancy rate ever recorded in the city and the ninth consecutive quarter in which it's climbed...
Charlotte Business Journal AS Colour has agreed to fully lease a 240,000-square-foot industrial property in Charlotte, NC The New Zealand-based apparel manufacturer is taking its space at 11109 Quality Drive, which was developed by Charland Partners...
The Real Deal Tech giants Meta Platforms Inc and Amazoncom Inc are backing out of recently signed office leases in Manhattan Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is opting out of a lease for an additional 300,000 square feet at 770...
Monthly rents at multifamily properties across the country increased in June by $19/unit, or 11 percent from the previous month to $1,706/unit, setting a new record Monthly rent increases have only continued to grow since the beginning of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association, which previously had projected that commercial mortgage lending volume would breach the $1 trillion mark this year for the first time ever, has sharply scaled back its...
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Commercial Observer Alexander Wang has signed a 15-year lease for 46,000 square feet at 11 Fulton St in lower Manhattan The 128,123-sf property, which was built in 1983, is now fully leased The fashion designer is moving its global headquarters from...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...