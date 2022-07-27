Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...
San Antonio Business Journal Wood Partners is building the 366-unit Alta Rolling Oaks apartments on San Antonio’s North Side The Atlanta developer is constructing the property at 6710 Loop 410 East Its units will have up to three bedrooms each...
Northmarq has provided $2693 million of Fannie Mae financing for the Overlook, a 318-unit apartment property in Topeka, Kan The loan allowed the owner of the property, Timberland Partners of Minneapolis, to defease a $1435 million Freddie Mac loan...
REBusiness Online Lendlease has broken ground on the 30 Van Ness mixed-use project in San Francisco The New York developer is building the $11 billion project at 30 Van Ness Ave It will have 333 condominium units and 290,000 square feet of office...
South Florida Business Journal The City of South Miami Planning Board today will consider a proposal for a 316-unit apartment project near a Metrorail station A company calling itself Maestra Sunset LLC is under contract to buy the proposed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $534 million of construction financing for the development of Advantis Station at Flagler Village, a 252-unit apartment project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Prospect Real Estate Group of New Smyrna...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has lined up $5135 million of construction financing for the Sawgrass Place industrial park in Coral Springs, Fla Wells Fargo Bank was the lender The property is being built on a 222-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal Savanna has unveiled plans for Olara Residences, a three-building residential property in West Palm Beach, Fla The New York company plans to build the property on a 182-acre site at 1919 and 1911 North Flagler Drive...
The Real Deal Invesco Real Estate has purchased two self-storage properties totaling 146,000 square feet in New York City for $563 million Knickpoint Ventures of New York sold the properties: a 99,000-sf building at 160 John St in the Vinegar Hill...