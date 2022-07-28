Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
AZ Big Media A venture of IndiCap and Invesco is planning to build the Virgin Industrial Park, a five-building industrial property with 15 million square feet in Glendale, Ariz It will be constructed at the northwest corner of Olive and Reems roads,...
Dallas Business Journal Neiman Marcus Group is signing a lease for about 85,000 square feet of office space at the 135 million-sf Cityplace Tower in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local luxury retailer will occupy floors 11 through 13 at the...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
Mesa West Capital has provided $108 million of financing for the purchase of Skywater at Town Lake, a 328-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz KB Investment and Development of Irvine, Calif, purchased the property from an affiliate of Heitman...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has bought the 340-unit Cortland Good Latimer apartment property in downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market neighborhood The local investor purchased the three-story property from Cortland of Atlanta in a deal...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Baston-Cook Development Co and Ventures Development Group has broken ground on Southerly at Crossroads, a 300-unit apartment property in Terrell, Texas, about 32 miles east of Dallas The project is being built on 115...
San Antonio Business Journal Wood Partners is building the 366-unit Alta Rolling Oaks apartments on San Antonio’s North Side The Atlanta developer is constructing the property at 6710 Loop 410 East Its units will have up to three bedrooms each...