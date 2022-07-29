Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Sun Times Google has agreed to pay $105 million, or $8750/sf, for the James R Thompson Center, a 12 million-square-foot office property at 100 West Randolph St in Chicago The tech giant is buying the property from the State of Illinois,...
Dwight Capital has provided $266 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 224-unit 95 Apartments in Las Vegas The loan allowed the property’s owner, Signature...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and Kennedy Wilson has paid $84 million, or $9571/sf, for Stockton Industrial Park, an 877,648-square-foot industrial property in Stockton, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and Kennedy Wilson, of...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $150 million of permanent financing against the 519-room JW Marriott Tampa Water Street hotel in Tampa, Fla The investment manager’s loan requires only interest payments for its entire 10-year term The hotel, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $1024 million of financing to fund MG Properties’ $193 million, or $579,579/unit, purchase of the 333-unit Eleanor Apartments in Milpitas, Calif The San Diego investment manager...
REBusinessOnline A venture that includes Pine Tree has paid $1225 million, or about $29542/sf, for the 414,658-square-foot Delta Shores shopping center in Sacramento, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company’s venture partner was an undisclosed US...
REBusinessOnline Bascom Arizona Ventures LLC has sold the Dolce Villagio Lofts, a 37-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz, for $213 million, or $575,675/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, company was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and BH Group has bought the 107,000-square-foot Aventura View office building in South Florida for $51 million, or about $47664/sf The venture acquired the property from Cofe Properties of...
San Diego Business Journal BLT Enterprises has paid $58 million, or $33073/sf, for the 175,367-square-foot industrial property at 1 Viper Way in Vista, Calif The Santa Monica, Calif, developer purchased the property from a venture of RAF Pacifica...