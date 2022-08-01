Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a decline in occupancy in the second quarter, to 92 percent from 927 percent in the first quarter Meanwhile, the New York REIT, which owns 64 office buildings with 344 million...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
Multihousing News Santander Bank and City National Bank have provided $134 million of financing for the construction of Hanover Place, a 314-unit apartment property in downtown Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential reported an 112 percent renewal rate for apartment leases throughout its portfolio in the second quarter, down from the 12 percent renewal rate in the previous quarter But the decreased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market recorded positive absorption for the third straight quarter, but its vacancy rate increased and asking rents declined during the second quarter The district had 165,000...
Multihousing News A venture of Bronx Pro Group and Services for the Underserved has broken ground on the first phase of a 326-unit affordable-housing property in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, NY The property, dubbed Starhill, is being...
Dallas Business Journal Neiman Marcus Group is signing a lease for about 85,000 square feet of office space at the 135 million-sf Cityplace Tower in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The local luxury retailer will occupy floors 11 through 13 at the...
ROI-NJcom Wells Fargo Bank has provided $227 million of financing against two industrial projects under development in New Jersey The loan will allow a venture of Greek Development and Advance Realty to continue work on Linden Logistics Center in...
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...