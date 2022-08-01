Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report East West Bank has provided $26 million of financing for LLG Investments Inc’s $50 million, or $295,857/unit, purchase of the Omnia Baseline apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-year loan takes...
South Florida Business Journal Keystone National Bank has provided $18 million of financing for the construction of a 103,819-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami Mlab International LLC of Doral, Fla, is building the property at 760 NW 21st St...
Lender 3650 REIT has provided $575 million of financing against the 162-room Art Ovation hotel in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the property’s owner, Prime Hospitality Group of Hollywood, Fla, to refinance debt...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $2858 million of financing against the 455-unit apartment building at 160 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, facilitating its $415 million purchase by A&E Real Estate The building...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $5072 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 288-unit Reunion at 400 apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, American Landmark LLC, to refinance the two-year-old...
Ladder Capital Corp originated $371 million of loans during the second quarter, nearly half the $732 million of loans it originated in the first quarter The drop in volume was a function of higher interest rates, which the company said had impacted...
Parkview Financial has provided $19 million of financing for the construction of Analog PDX, a 134-unit apartment property in North Portland, Ore The property is being developed on a site at 1835 North Flint Ave by Ethos Development of Portland The...
Natixis has provided $7001 million of financing to facilitate Rose Valley Capital’s purchase of the 314-unit Fields at Rock Creek apartment property in Frederick, Md The loan has a five-year term and was arranged by Meridian Capital Rose...