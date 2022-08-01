Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report East West Bank has provided $26 million of financing for LLG Investments Inc’s $50 million, or $295,857/unit, purchase of the Omnia Baseline apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The three-year loan takes...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
Orlando Business Journal Limestone Asset Management has paid $741 million, or about $18007/sf, for Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla The Miami company bought the shopping center from an affiliate of North...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office property in Atlanta’s West Midtown area, sold for $385 million, or $73473/sf An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc, a New York private equity firm, last month agreed to buy...
South Florida Business Journal LaserShip has agreed to fully lease a 141,067-square-foot warehouse property near the Miami International Airport The Vienna, Va, logistics company is leasing the Airport West Commerce Center, at 13190 NW 17th St in...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of CREC Capital has sold two retail buildings totaling 75,568 square feet in Homestead, Fla, for $2353 million, or about $31138/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the properties to affiliates of HGA...
Lender 3650 REIT has provided $575 million of financing against the 162-room Art Ovation hotel in downtown Sarasota, Fla The loan has a 10-year term and allowed the property’s owner, Prime Hospitality Group of Hollywood, Fla, to refinance debt...
A venture of King Street Properties, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management and Mugar Enterprises has lined up $585 million of financing for the construction of Allston LabWorks, a 580,905-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston JLL Capital...