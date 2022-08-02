Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Cortland has paid $1147 million, or about $354,012/unit, for the 324-unit Lofts at Uptown Altamonte in suburban Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate company acquired the property from an affiliate of Epoch Residential of...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Investors LLC has sold a four-story office building with 136,155 square feet in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $14322/sf The Hillsboro Beach, Fla, company sold the property, which sits on 81...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has paid $295 million, or about $453,846/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 650 units in Miramar, Fla The Arlington, Va, REIT bought the properties from a joint venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Global Hotel Group has bought a portfolio of four hotels with a total of 547 rooms in South Florida for $4645 million, or about $84,918/room The McDonough, Ga, company purchased the portfolio from G6 Hospitality of...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Group has secured $185 million of financing to fund the renovation of the 570-room Hotel Carter in Manhattan Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners The loan...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Commercial has filed plans to develop a three-building mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown area The project is being planned for a development site at 2500 Cedar Springs Road One building would consist...
TWG has broken ground on Fort at the Railyard, a 233-unit apartment property in downtown Green Bay, Wis The Indianapolis developer is building the $59 million project at 419 Donald Driver Way Western Alliance Bank provided construction financing for...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
Orlando Business Journal Limestone Asset Management has paid $741 million, or about $18007/sf, for Millenia Plaza, a 411,503-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla The Miami company bought the shopping center from an affiliate of North...