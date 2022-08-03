Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas Independent School District has bought Crossings II, a 12-story office building with about 280,000 square feet in that city An affiliate of Thompson Realty of Irving, Texas, sold the property, which it had bought in...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break next month on a 104 million-square-foot warehouse building in North Fort Worth, Texas NorthPoint Development is building the industrial property as part of the Intermodal Logistics Center, near...
Dallas Morning News A venture of 42 Real Estate and SLJ Co has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project will be built on 235 acres along Interstate 20 near Lawson Road and will consist...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pebblebook Hotel Trust sold its 208-room Marker San Francisco hotel to Stockdale Capital Partners for $77 million, or $370,192/room It had completed the property’s sale in late June, but the buyer at...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Belgarde Property Services Inc has paid $60 million, or $288,461/unit, for the Northlake Lofts, a 208-unit apartment property in Lakeville, Minn The Minneapolis company purchased the property from Roers Cos of...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...